IPL 2019: 3 changes Rajasthan Royals should make in the next game

Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Rajasthan Royals recently played against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. They were put on to bat first by KKR. RR then lost their captain, Ajinkya Rahane quickly. Jos Buttler and Steve Smith built a partnership and helped the Royals to get to a total of 139 runs.

Then Kolkata started off with a bang, thanks to the formidable duo of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine. Later on, Robin Uthappa finished off the innings quickly. KKR achieved this target in just 14 overs, which was quite embarrassing for the RR bowlers, who leaked runs heavily.

Rajasthan will be facing the Chennai Super Kings in their next match and will be looking to make a few changes.

#3 Sanju Samson for Prashant Chopra

Sanju Samson (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The injured Sanju Samson is expected to come back against the Chennai Super Kings. The 24-year-old is a vital cog in their line-up and many see a great future in him, especially Shane Warne.

Prashant Chopra will be making way for Samson, as he is played only as a replacement. Samson has played only three matches this season but has scored nearly 150 runs in it, which includes a blistering century as well.

He has an average of 70 this year, along with a strike rate of over 150, and he will be looking for more runs under his belt when he is up against, the mastermind MS Dhoni and co.

#2 Varun Aaron for Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Krishnappa Gowtham, last year took 11 wickets under an economy rate of just eight. This year things haven't really gone on his way. He has just picked one wicket and his economy has been over 8.5.

Advertisement

The last match against the KKR, he bowled only an over and went for 22 runs. The off-spinner is now seen as a weak link in their bowling and batsmen are going hard against him.

Varun Aaroncan replace him, as RR does not have any other fast bowlers other than Jofra Archer. He can hit the deck hard and cause problems for the batsmen.

In the last season which Varun Aaron played, he took seven wickets in just six games with an economy rate of just above eight. Bringing him in will help RR, as they will have four pacers now in the form of Aaron, Archer, Dhawal Kulkarniand Ben Stokes. The two spinners will be in the form of Shreyas Gopaland Sudhesan Midhun.

#1 Ashton Turner for Steve Smith

Steve Smith (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The return of Steve Smithhas given joy to many, but he hasn't been to play like the old Steve Smith yet. He has scored a few runs this time too but with a low strike rate.

Smith has played five matches, taking 159 runs with a strike rate of just 116. His ability to score runs with ease has not yet been seen. This is the lowest strike rate for Smith in his IPL history.

His Australian teammate, Ashton Turnerhas been in remarkable form lately. He played really well against India and even went on to finish off an innings with 84 not out, off just 43 balls, to help Australia seal the series.

The 26-year-old can stabilize an innings, as well as finish off whenever needed. He is also a probable pick for the Australian World Cup squad, which will boost his confidence.

Advertisement