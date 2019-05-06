IPL 2019: 3 CSK players who need to step up their game in the playoffs

CSK will face MI in the Qualifier 1

We are at the last week of the Indian Premier League 2019. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the four teams, who managed to reach the playoffs. MI and CSK will contest in Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday, while DC and SRH will face each other in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Although CSK managed to qualify for the playoffs once more, there are quite a few concerns in their playing XI.

MS Dhoni has shouldered the batting responsibility alone for most of the season. Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis have joined the party only recently. Kedar Jadhav is uncertain for the rest of the tournament due to an injury. Several star performers from last season have experienced a significant dip in form this season.

So, let us look at three CSK players who must step up their game during the playoffs.

#3 Dwayne Bravo

Bravo has lost his magical touch with the ball in the death overs

Dwayne Bravo, the West Indian all-rounder, has almost passed the prime stage of his career. In CSK’s title-winning triumph last year, Bravo played only a minimal role.

Though he picked up 14 wickets last year, he was smashed all around the park. With an economy rate of 9.96, he struggled to control the run flow in the death-overs last season. Barring his 68 runs against Mumbai Indians in the season opener, he did not make any significant contributions with the bat last year.

IPL 2019 has been no different for Bravo as he is again struggling to make any valid contribution to the team’s success. It is acceptable that Bravo did not get enough opportunities with the bat this season due to CSK's lengthy batting line-up.

With the ball, he has claimed nine wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 8.40. He has once again struggled to contain the batsmen in the death overs. He conceded 29 and 17 runs in the 20th overs in CSK’s away and home fixtures against Mumbai Indians respectively in the group stage.

With the Qualifier 1 scheduled against Mumbai again, it will be interesting to see how Bravo bowls in the death overs.

