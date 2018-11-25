×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019: 3 fast bowlers Kings XI Punjab could target at the auction

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
480   //    25 Nov 2018, 21:55 IST

At the 2018 IPL, the Kings XI Punjab finished in seventh place despite having a great start to the season. While a few of their players performed consistently, the others drifted around and were constantly subjected to chopping and changing.

In the pace bowling department, their Indian pacers Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran were quite disappointing. Death overs specialist Andrew Tye one of the few silver linings, pickin up 26 wickets to win the Purple Cap. Ankit Rajpoot also impressed in the limited chances that he got.

Which pacer will KXIP target at the auction?
Which pacer will KXIP target at the auction?

Kings XI Punjab have released the following players ahead of the auction:

Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, and Manzoor Dar

And they have retained the following players:

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller, and Ravichandran Ashwin

Let's take a look at 3 pacers they can target at the auction.

#3 V Athisayaraj Davidson

Davidson can be a great option in Kings XI's quest for an Indian pacer. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he made a name for himself after an extremely successful campaign in the TNPL.

Known for his low slingy action which is often compared to that of Lasith Malinga, Davidson bowls fantastic yorkers and is a great partnership breaker.

With very little known about him, Davidson could be an effective differential for the team this year. Punjab would do well to mold the young bowler into a great player.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kings XI Punjab Dale Steyn
Shreyas
ANALYST
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan and enjoys playing cricket, kabaddi and football. He is enthusiastic about writing and loves writing about kabaddi and cricket.
IPL 2019 auctions: 5 Released players Kings XI Punjab...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 bowlers Mumbai Indians could target in the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Top 3 picks among the released players
RELATED STORY
3 all-rounders who KXIP could target at IPL Auction 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 Players KXIP should release before...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Released Players XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 players KXIP should sign in the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams where Axar Patel could best fit in
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: I would've dropped Gambhir and Yuvraj...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who could ramp up the youth factor at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us