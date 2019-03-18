IPL 2019: 3 former RCB players who proved to be lucky charms for Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson played for RCB from 2016 to 2017 before playing for CSK in 2018

The Indian Premier League 2019 is just a few days away. The opening contest of the marquee tournament features the sizzling hot South Indian derby between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

These two have quite a rivalry against each other. The teams have locked horns 23 times, with CSK winning 15 of these encounters, compared to RCB's 7. One game between these two ended up with no result.

Currently, CSK is on a six-match winning streak against RCB with RCB's final victory coming way back in 2014. It will be interesting to see if CSK continues their streak or if RCB manages to break it. With that being said, there are three important players in CSK squad who played for RCB previously. Let us have a look at them.

#3 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma bowls leg-spin for the CSK

You may have forgotten that Karn Sharma actually played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is because of the fact that the Chennai Super Kings bowling all-rounder didn't play much for RCB.

He made it to the RCB squad in the 2009 Indian Premier League. However, he did not do anything except bench-warming. Karn's noteworthy IPL opportunity came only in 2013 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Hyderabad based franchise, unlike RCB, gave him 13 matches to play in the season.

He played for SRH till 2016, when the team won the IPL trophy. However, Sharma played just 5 matches in the tournament-winning season and failed to take any wickets. As a result, Sunrisers Hyderabad released him, and he was picked by Mumbai Indians for the next season.

Karn Sharma's fortune bought the IPL trophy to the Mumbai based franchise in 2017. He played 9 matches for them and picked 13 wickets in the season. Nevertheless, Sharma found a new home in Chennai Super Kings for the 2018 season.

To his surprise, he ended up as a part of the trophy-winning side for the third consecutive time. Chennai Super Kings did not release him before IPL 2019. Thus, Sharma will be playing for them with the hope of getting his fourth IPL trophy in a row.

The 31-year-old had picked 53 wickets in 60 innings with a bowling average of 26.64 and an economy rate of 7.77. As a batsman, Karn Sharma has 316 runs in 35 innings. The consecutive trophy-winning record of this all-rounder makes him a lucky charm for CSK.

