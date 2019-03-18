×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 former RCB players who proved to be lucky charms for Chennai Super Kings

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    18 Mar 2019, 15:47 IST

Shane Watson played for RCB from 2016 to 2017 before playing for CSK in 2018
Shane Watson played for RCB from 2016 to 2017 before playing for CSK in 2018

The Indian Premier League 2019 is just a few days away. The opening contest of the marquee tournament features the sizzling hot South Indian derby between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

These two have quite a rivalry against each other. The teams have locked horns 23 times, with CSK winning 15 of these encounters, compared to RCB's 7. One game between these two ended up with no result.

Currently, CSK is on a six-match winning streak against RCB with RCB's final victory coming way back in 2014. It will be interesting to see if CSK continues their streak or if RCB manages to break it. With that being said, there are three important players in CSK squad who played for RCB previously. Let us have a look at them.

#3 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma bowls leg-spin for the CSK
Karn Sharma bowls leg-spin for the CSK

You may have forgotten that Karn Sharma actually played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is because of the fact that the Chennai Super Kings bowling all-rounder didn't play much for RCB.

He made it to the RCB squad in the 2009 Indian Premier League. However, he did not do anything except bench-warming. Karn's noteworthy IPL opportunity came only in 2013 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Hyderabad based franchise, unlike RCB, gave him 13 matches to play in the season.

He played for SRH till 2016, when the team won the IPL trophy. However, Sharma played just 5 matches in the tournament-winning season and failed to take any wickets. As a result, Sunrisers Hyderabad released him, and he was picked by Mumbai Indians for the next season.

Karn Sharma's fortune bought the IPL trophy to the Mumbai based franchise in 2017. He played 9 matches for them and picked 13 wickets in the season. Nevertheless, Sharma found a new home in Chennai Super Kings for the 2018 season.

To his surprise, he ended up as a part of the trophy-winning side for the third consecutive time. Chennai Super Kings did not release him before IPL 2019. Thus, Sharma will be playing for them with the hope of getting his fourth IPL trophy in a row.

The 31-year-old had picked 53 wickets in 60 innings with a bowling average of 26.64 and an economy rate of 7.77. As a batsman, Karn Sharma has 316 runs in 35 innings. The consecutive trophy-winning record of this all-rounder makes him a lucky charm for CSK.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Shane Watson IPL 2019 Teams & Squads CSK vs RCB CSK vs RCB Head to Head
Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. An enthusiastic sports observer and writer. Also a passionate storyteller and poetry writer. Quite a traveler who loves adventures.
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai Super Kings' epic reply to IPL promo video
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats, Analyzing the Defending Champs: A deep dive into Chennai Super Kings’ performance
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Expected playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicted overseas players for CSK and RCB in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Australian all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 schedule: Chennai Super Kings to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us