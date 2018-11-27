IPL 2019: 3 Indian bowlers RCB should pick in the auction

RCB have been one of the under-performing IPL teams

The three-time finalists of Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the most disappointing teams of the league. Despite having a star-studded side, they have failed to deliver most of the time. The highest innings total-record holders of IPL, though, would be aiming to improve their numbers and hence lift their maiden title this time around.

Led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, RCB, a few weeks ago, alongside all other franchises, released and retained the players ahead of the auction, giving themselves an opportunity to resettle the squad before they take the field in IPL 2019.

Meanwhile, the auction is scheduled to be held at Jaipur on December 18 and teams are already busy with knitting strategies for the same. Similarly, RCB, for whom bowling has been the real concern, would try to rope in some good bowlers to sort out their problems.

Having good local bowlers always remains the top priority of the teams in the IPL. So, Bangalore should also buy a few reputable Indian seamers and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

In this article, we look at three of the local bowlers they should pick in the auction:

#1 Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron, one of the quickest bowlers produced by India in recent times, after being out of the scene for a long time, showed some form in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-arm pacer scalped 18 wickets in eight matches, finishing as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The Jharkhand cricketer has played nine matches in each of ODIs and T20Is for India while he was part of the RCB side in 2014-16. Due to his inconsistency with the ball, he didn't find any buyers last year, but could well make a return in the twelfth edition, which is the forthcoming one.

Owing to his recent numbers, Royal Challengers might again like his services to boost up their bowling attack.

