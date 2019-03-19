×
IPL 2019: 3 instances that show the strange relevance of the number 205 to CSK vs RCB matches

Parth Vig
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
221   //    19 Mar 2019, 21:06 IST

With IPL 2019 slated to begin on 23rd March, a lot of questions and speculations surrounding the selection of the national side for the World Cup 2019 will soon be put to rest.

But first things first: the encounter between CSK and RCB will kick off another highly anticipated season of the mega event. The rivalry between the two sides is well-documented, and is evident from the sheer quality of cricket played by the franchises from the southern part of the country. 

The two dynamic captains will be in action in the first match of IPL 2019
While year on year we see a new lot of players making their IPL debut, records being shattered and new records being made, some things remain the same, adding to the charm of the tournament. In the case of the CSK vs RCB, it is the 205 coincidence that accentuates the entertainment value of the rivalry.

CSK and RCB have competed in 22 matches so far, with CSK emerging victorious on a whopping 14 of those occasions, while RCB have won 7, with one no result. On any given day, either individual brilliance or collective team efforts will determine the winner of the match, but sometimes, a largely inconsequential factor dictates the terms, leading to unmotivated deliberations amongst the fans and experts alike.

Talking about the 205 connection, whenever RCB or CSK have managed to put up exactly 205 runs on the board in their one-on-one encounters, CSK have emerged victorious.

Here's a look at those 3 instances:

#1 CSK vs RCB, final, IPL 2011

CSK – 205/5, RCB – 147/8

Result: CSK won by 58 runs

Batting first, the CSK side amassed a highly competitive 205 in their allotted 20 overs. The opening partnership of 159 runs between Michael Hussey (63 off 45) and Murali Vijay (95 off 52) thrilled the crowd to bits.

A last-ball six from Dwayne Bravo took the team total from 199 to 205.

Murali Vijay's heroics led CSK to their second IPL Title
For RCB, all hopes of winning their maiden IPL trophy came crashing down when the in-form Chris Gayle departed for a 3-ball duck. Virat Kohli (35 off 32) and Saurabh Tiwary (42* off 34) were the only notable scorers for the team from Bengaluru.

Ravichandran Ashwin's 3/16 sealed the cup for CSK. 

