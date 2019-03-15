IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be game-changers for CSK

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 299 // 15 Mar 2019, 21:15 IST

Chennai Super Kings

On 23rd of March, the 12th season of the IPL will begin. To our good luck, the league will be kicking-off with an age-old rivalry as CSK and RCB will lock horns against each other at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

With just about a week to go, all the teams would be working hard to churn out an effective playing combination. CSK have been quite lucky in this regard, as they have a decent squad and a mostly settled XI up their sleeve.

With a good blend of international stars, youngsters, and experienced veterans, Chennai seems to be the team to beat in the upcoming season. Moreover, they have a sense of balance across all the departments, which will be a big plus for them in IPL 2019.

On that note, let us look at three international players who could be the game-changers for CSK this year.

#1 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo took 14 wickets in IPL 2018

Dwayne Bravo has been by far the best all-rounder for CSK for a long time now. With exceptional power-hitting and bowling skills, the Trinidadian has been a vital link in Chennai's batting and bowling line-up.

Needless to say, Bravo will be a pivotal player for CSK in IPL 2019. CSK don't have many quality bowling options in their ranks, so Bravo's experience will come in handy. Moreover, Bravo will have a prominent role to play while bowling at the death.

In addition to that, Bravo will also have a significant role to play in Chennai's batting line-up. The job of the West Indian all-rounder will be to add some depth to CSK's batting, which will give them an extra place to fit an additional batsman or a bowler.

Bravo has been a reliable CSK player for several years now, and MS Dhoni will be hoping he continues in the same vein this year.