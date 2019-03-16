IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Chennai Super Kings

CSK is the most successful team in IPL

IPL 2019 will begin on March 23, with the first match to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings are undoubtedly the most successful team in IPL history. They won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018, and were the runners up in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2015. They are the only team to qualify for the playoffs in all the seasons of IPL they have played.

Individual performance-wise, CSK players have won 2 orange caps and 3 purple caps so far.

This year they have retained almost all of their players. They have also bought Mohit Sharma for 5 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad for 20 Lakh. MS Dhoni will lead the team this year too, and the coach of the team is Stephen Fleming.

CSK will be hoping to continue their good form in IPL this year too.

On that note, here’s a look at 3 key overseas players for CSK in this edition of IPL.

#3 Shane Watson

Watson is one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL

The 37-year-old Shane Watson is a world-renowned cricketer from Australia. He retired from international cricket in 2016.

Watson is one of the most successful all-rounders in the history of IPL. He has represented Rajasthan Royals (2008-2015), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016-2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2018-present) so far. Watson was the Most Valuable Player in the 2008 and 2013 seasons.

In 117 IPL matches Watson has scored 3177 runs at an average of 32.41 while striking at 141.20. He has also picked up 92 wickets.

In the recent edition of BBL Watson represented Sydney Thunder and he did well there too, scoring 344 runs from 14 innings at an average of 26.46.

In the ongoing edition of PSL Watson leads the run-scorers' chart with 423 runs from 11 matches. He has already won 4 Man of the Match awards.

Watson is expected to open the batting for CSK this year and he will be hoping to continue his good form in IPL too.