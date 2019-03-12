IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the most balanced teams in this edition of IPL. They have arguably the best bowling attack among all the teams, and their batting lineup is also pretty strong.

SRH won the IPL title in 2016 and they were the runners up in 2018.

Individual performance-wise, SRH’s players have won 3 Orange Caps, 2 Purple Caps, and 1 Emerging Player of the Year title. Their most successful batsman is David Warner, while the most successful bowler is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In this year’s auctions, the major players they bought were Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill, and they also traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Capitals. They retained most of their key players including David Warner, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Sharma and Yusuf Pathan

This year the team will again be captained by Kane Williamson, and the coach of the team will be Tom Moody.

On that note, here’s a look at 3 key overseas players for SRH in this edition of the IPL.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has 38 wickets from 31 IPL matches

20-year-old Rashid Khan is a leg spinner from Afghanistan. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in October 2015, at the age of 17. One year later he made his T20I debut, also against Zimbabwe.

In the World Cup Qualifier final against the West Indies, Rashid became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs. He took 44 matches to take his 100th dismissal.

In June 2018, he became the fastest bowler, in terms of time, to take 50 wickets in T20Is, reaching the milestone in two years and 220 days.

In the recently concluded BBL, Rashid was a part of Adelaide Strikers. He picked up 19 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 18.10, and had an economy rate of 6.14.

In 2017 IPL, Rashid was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 4 crore. He has taken 38 IPL wickets from 31 matches so far at an average of 21.47, at an excellent economy rate of 6.68.

Rashid is expected to bowl in the middle overs for SRH, and he will be hoping to continue his good form in this edition of the IPL too.