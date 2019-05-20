IPL 2019: 3 Less utilized players Mumbai Indians should release for next season

Mumbai Indians - Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The 2019 IPL concluded with a nail-biting match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. MI won with a small margin of 1 run. Though the team had consistent performers like Hardik Pandya, there were some players who didn't perform well.

The 2019 Champions will definitely think of releasing the often less used players, underperformers and concentrate to include more quality and aggressive players to their side to defend their title next season. Lasith Malinga might not play the next season and hence the defending champions might look for some international fast bowlers.

Here are the three less utilized players from Mumbai Indians which can be released by the team.

#3 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting - Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com

The Australian sensation turned out to be a disappointment in this IPL season. The all-rounder was picked by the Mumbai based franchise in the previous year auction at a whopping price of ₹2.2 crore.

Ben Cutting was given a chance to play in only 3 games at which he managed to score only 18 runs and took only one wicket with the worst economy rate of 13.50

The Aussie had struggled a lot this season to find a place in the playing XI which had the seasons most powerful and destructive all-rounders unit.The squad which was dominated by the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard for the almost entire season.

