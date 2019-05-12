IPL 2019: 3 Mistakes Sunrisers Hyderabad made this season

Dhruvo Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12 May 2019, 07:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers

IPL 2019 was a mixed season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Some stellar performances from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and Kolkata Knight Riders poor display in their last league game against Mumbai Indians earned them a berth in the playoffs. However, their happiness was short lived as they lost against Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator.

The Sunrisers have one of the best think tanks in the competition with the likes of Tom Moody, Muttiah Muralitharan and VVS Laxman in their ranks. However, they have been guilty of taking some ordinary decisions this season which has led to their downfall. Through the course of this article, we take a look at the 3 mistakes Sunrisers Hyderabad made.

#1 Preferring Vijay Shankar over Manish Pandey at No.3

Manish Pandey was in sublime form and scored 290 runs in the last 6 matches.

Manish Pandey came into the IPL with a truck load of runs under his belt. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the stylish right-hander scored 331 runs in 8 innings at a staggering average of 66.2 and was instrumental in Karnataka's title triumph. This was going to be his season until Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to push him down the order.

Vijay Shankar who has been a finisher throughout his career was preferred over in form Pandey at No.3. This resulted in dire consequences for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Vijay Shankar at No.3 looked like a fish out of water and Manish Pandey failed to find his rhythm down the order and was eventually dropped from the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad realized their mistake nearly towards the completion of the tournament. Manish Pandey was given a chance at No.3 and he did not disappoint this time. The flamboyant Karnataka batsman was in sublime form in the last 6 encounters and scored 290 runs at an average of 72.5 but it was all too late.

1 / 3 NEXT