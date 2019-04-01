×
IPL 2019: 3 players Delhi Capitals will regret not retaining 

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    01 Apr 2019, 10:18 IST

 Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com
 Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Delhi Capitals have never managed to even reach the final of Indian Premier League. The Delhi fans have not witnessed their team reach the playoffs since 2012. They have started this season on a good note as they have won two of first three matches this season.

Things could have panned out differently for the franchise if they had retained some of their star players. The team management must be kicking themselves for not retaining some of the players who turned out to be legends of IPL. If you could give DC management an opportunity to go back in time, they might want to correct those decisions.

Sadly, it is not possible to correct the blunders made in the past so DC can do nothing except think about what could have been. Let us look at some of the players who could have been retained but were rejected by the Delhi Capitals.

#1 AB De Villiers

AB De Villiers - Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com
AB De Villiers - Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

AB de Villiers was bought by Delhi Daredevils in the first IPL auction. The South African superstar represented the franchise based in the capital in the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League. Before the mega-auction ahead of the fourth season of IPL, DC had a chance to retain him.

But the team management was planning to rebuild the team after finishing 5th in the 3rd season, hence they decided against retaining Mr 360, which proved to be a horrible decision. The South African legend was snapped up by RCB where he raised his game.

While he has never got the chance to lift the IPL trophy, he has not been anything short of exceptional in the IPL. Recently, he became only the second overseas batsmen to complete 4000 runs in IPL. If DC had someone like ABD in their middle order, their batting line up would have looked much more potent.

