IPL 2019: 3 players Mumbai Indians could target at the auction

Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams in the IPL; they have won the IPL trophy thrice, which is the joint highest alongside Chennai Super Kings. MI have turned their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, into a fortress, and opposition teams need to be at their absolute best to register a win there.

The team members have performed very well collectively, and Rohit Sharma has led them brilliantly. He has also been a consistent performer for MI, getting the team out of sticky situations on more than one occasion.

In the last IPL, Mumbai Indians were not able to qualify for the playoffs which was a big disappointment. With the teams having announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the auction which will take place next month, here is a look at 3 players who can strengthen the MI squad and make them title favorites again.

1. D’Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short

D’Arcy Short was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL for a tall price of 4 crore, following his impressive Big Bash League performances. But his first stint in IPL was a disappointing one. He struggled to rotate the strike against spinners and scored only 115 runs in 7 matches.

The Wankhede pitch can suit his style of play as it doesn't provide much support to spinners. He can forge a lethal partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top and can give them good starts.

2. Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat can be the ideal replacement for released foreign player Mustafizur Rahman. He bowls a variety of slower balls and can be deceptive in the death overs.

Last year, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping amount of 11.5 crore, and it seems that the hefty price tag created undue pressure on him to perform. Due to his big price tag, he was picked in all the matches and took just 11 wickets in 15 matches.

Unadkat needs better support and guidance, and Rohit as captain could get the best out of him.

3. Mohammed Shami

The right-arm fast bowler has been released by Delhi Daredevils after his no-show in the last IPL. However, he was unavailable mostly due to injury and played only four matches.

As Mumbai Indians can pick only one foreign player, Shami being an Indian can make for a good recruitment. He can give them the option of an extra seam bowler, and the fact that he can swing the ball both ways could work particularly well at Wankhede.