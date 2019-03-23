IPL 2019: 3 players who can replace the injured Adam Milne for Mumbai Indians

Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast

Adam Milne is understood to have pulled out of the Indian Premier League due to injury concerns. The New Zealand fast bowler has a swollen heel and has hence, pulled out. While nothing has been confirmed yet, there is a good possibility that this report could come true.

The Kiwi aggravated a hamstring injury in November last year and was ruled out for 3 months. After that, he played 3 games in the Super Smash and was close to regaining full fitness. However, this is where his luck ended. He was called up to play for New Zealand XI against Bangladesh in a warm-up fixture. He bowled just 4 overs before rolling his ankle and hasn't played since then.

The rolled ankle might have gone from bad to worse and hence, he might have opted out. Mumbai Indians already have Lasith Malinga who will only be available for a few games. He has already advised them to call up a replacement player for him. Milne's reported absence will only make this worse.

Here's a look at 3 possible replacements for the injured Milne.

#3 Dane Paterson

England v South Africa - 3rd NatWest T20 International

Dane Paterson would be a good choice for Mumbai Indians due to his various skills. While he may not have the pace that Milne possesses, he has his own set of skills. The South African has never had a taste of the IPL and he could be in the reckoning for an IPL stint this season.

He is a good exponent of the slower balls and has been quite successful at the death, a quality MI would need when Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah aren't present. He has picked up 81 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 24.17 and has an economy rate of 7.43. He also has a terrific strike rate of 19.3 with the ball.

Moreover, his chances of being picked in the South African squad aren't bright and he will be available for the whole season. This will be a key factor for them to consider as they might lose Jason Behrendorff due to the World Cup.

