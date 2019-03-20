×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 players who can replace the injured Anrich Nortje at Kolkata Knight Riders

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.78K   //    20 Mar 2019, 21:34 IST

Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders' new recruit Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 2019 IPL due to the shoulder injury he sustained while representing the Proteas in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old pacer who is capable of constantly clocking the magical 150-kph mark was all set for his first ever IPL stint after being bought by the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata franchise for INR 20 lakhs at the 2019 IPL auction held at Jaipur on December 18 last year.

Nortje played three matches for the Cape Town Blitz (took eight wickets) in the inaugural Mzansi Super League in 2018 but missed a part of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

With young Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi already ruled out of the 2019 IPL, Nortje's injury is a major blow for KKR's pace department.

While Sandeep Warrier replaced Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa was roped in for Mavi.

Dinesh Karthik's men will begin their 2019 IPL campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on March 24th. They need to, however, find a replacement for the fiery Nortje to strengthen their beleaguered pace attack.

Let us now look at three players who might replace the injured Anrich Nortje at Kolkata Knight Riders for this edition of the IPL.

Note: With a lack of overseas talent available in the INR 20 lakhs bracket, KKR might have to look for an Indian player to replace Nortje.

#1 Aniket Choudhary

Aniket Choudhary
Aniket Choudhary
Advertisement

The left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two editions of the IPL before which he was with the Kings XI Punjab during the 2013 IPL. In the five IPL matches he has played so far, Aniket has taken five wickets at an economy of 8.55.

The 29-year-old took 49 wickets in nine matches for Rajasthan during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season. Given his domestic and IPL experience, he can bolster the KKR pace attack. In 44 T20 matches, has 54 wickets to his name. At a base price of INR 20 lakhs, Aniket is one of the best options for KKR to replace the injured Nortje.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Anrich Nortje Rajneesh Gurbani
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who can replace the injured Anrich Nortje in the KKR squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Team Preview - Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Team Composition and Analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Why Kolkata Knight Riders have the most balanced side in the IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders: Complete list of players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analysis of the Kolkata Knight Riders and season prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us