IPL 2019: 3 Players Who Turned Out To Be Huge Disappointments This Season  

Chris Gayle proved that age is just a number this season

So, yet another IPL season has drawn to a close. And, this season too, the IPL provided riveting moments for fans to cherish. Rohit Sharma proved what an amazing leader he was, CSK continued to redefine the meaning of consistency by reaching their eighth IPL final, David Warner sparkled with the bat for SRH, Chris Gayle proved that age is just a number, Jasprit Bumrah reaffirmed his status as the best T20 bowler in the world, and Andre Russell baffled us with his brutal power hitting.

But then, for all those who lit up the IPL, there were certain cricketers who turned out to be huge disappointments for their sides this season. In this article, let us look at three players who turned out to be huge disappointments for their respective franchises.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer - Royal Challengers Bangalore

A lot was expected of the talented West Indian batsman, but he disappointed this season for RCB.

Shimron Hetmyer was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore to lend additional firepower to the batting order that already consisted of Superstars like Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers.

The young West Indian batsman struggled to get going, and could only manage to score 90 runs in the 5 matches that he played at an underwhelming average of just 18.00. And, if you take out the 75 that he scored in the last game, then, Hetmyer’s returns in the IPL plummet down further.

A lot was expected of the talented West Indian batsman, but he disappointed this season for RCB. It will be interesting to see if RCB stick with Hetmyer next season or not. The West Indian has oodles of talent and if used properly at the top of the order, he can surely be destructive for Kohli's side.

Record: Matches; 5 Runs:90 Average: 18.00 H/S:75

#2 Kedar Jadhav - Chennai Super Kings

Kedar Jadhav did not do justice to the 8.4 Crores that CSK spent on him this season.

Another player who disappointed this season was Kedar Jadhav of the Chennai Super Kings. The diminutive right hander was expected to bolster the middle order and lend the finishing touches to the innings along with the legendary MS Dhoni.

But then, the 34 year old turned out to be a disappointment this season. In the 14 matches that he played, Jadhav could only manage to score 162 runs at an average of just 18.00, and a below par strike rate of just 95.00. He struggled to get going, struggled to rotate the strike, and did not do justice to the 8.4 Crores that CSK spent on him this season.

The Chennai squad is an aging one and a revamp is definitely on the cards for the side. Whether or not Jadhav is part of the revamped unit remains to be seen.

Record: Matches: 14 Runs:162 Average: 18.00 H/S:58

