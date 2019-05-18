IPL 2019: 3 questions CSK need to answer before starting the rebuilding process

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 239 // 18 May 2019, 22:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by just one run in the final of IPL 2019. Although they reached the summit clash and looked strong in defeat, the team wasn't quite at its best throughout the tournament. Most of CSK's key players, especially the batsmen, failed to perform well this season.

The team stood no chance against Mumbai, losing all four matches to the arch-rivals. After their big defeat in the final, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We do understand that we are an aging team. So at some point, we just have to look at recreating the side."

It is obvious from the words of Fleming that there will be some changes in the squad for the next season. But judging by their previous auction strategies, they may not completely recreate the squad.

Some big names in the side might get released to make room for fresh faces, which would be the first phase of their major restructuring. But before taking such a big step towards the future, here are three things that the team needs to sort out.

#1 Young talents or experienced veterans?

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

This is one of the biggest dilemmas that CSK will face. Having experienced players in the squad yielded them favorable results in the past two seasons. However, the players have aged quickly and are nearing their retirement.

If the team follows the same formula and fills the squad with some seasoned veterans in the next auctions, then it would hurt the team at some point. The team would be in a situation where they have to make constant changes, which is something they avoided in the past.

On the other hand, going for youngsters would be a little riskier. CSK currently have some young players on the bench but they didn't receive substantial game time. Thus, there is a need for the side to sort out the balance between youngsters and veterans.

1 / 3 NEXT