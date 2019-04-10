IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK look unstoppable at home

IPL 2019 started with CSK's domination of RCB at home (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Chennai Super Kings are the early favorites to win the IPL 2019 trophy. They are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL points table, and are looking more balanced than any other team in the league.

When it comes to their home ground, CSK are even more dominant. Due to some political reasons, their home games were shifted to Pune last year. However, the Yellow Army are back in Chepauk this year, and it looks like they will rule their home games with an iron fist.

They have won all their home games so far. We may well expect them to win all their home games this season if everything goes according to plan.

The first qualifier and the final of IPL 2019 will take place in Chennai too, unless there is a change in the schedule. Thus, everything looks positive for CSK to seize yet another trophy.

There are three important reasons why CSK look so strong when they play at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Let us have a look at those reasons:

#3 The spin attack of CSK

Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Although the conditions at Chepauk stadium are hard to predict every game, spin still seems like the most effective weapon there. And when it comes to the spin department, CSK have the strongest one in the current IPL.

Their overseas leg spinner Imran Tahir is an internationally successful bowler with plenty of T20 league experience. Tahir has 63 wickets in 38 T20Is. In IPL alone, he has 60+ wickets. So far in this IPL he is having another fruitful season.

Another veteran Harbhajan Singh has the experience of playing for the Indian side and Mumbai Indians. He had also been part of the World Cup winning Indian team in 2011.

Ravindra Jadeja is another potent weapon on the Chennai pitch.

Along with the experienced spin trio CSK also have Karn Sharma, who has won trophies with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the past. New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner can also make an impact if given an opportunity.

