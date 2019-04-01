×
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why this season might be devastating for RCB

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
2.02K   //    01 Apr 2019, 18:46 IST

Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers
Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers

After playing their first three matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all their first three matches in IPL 2019. Not only did they lose, but their performances were also underwhelming.

At this rate, there is a possibility of Royal Challengers Bangalore ending the season at the bottom of the points table. It would undoubtedly be a huge disappointment for their loyal followers. It would also be a disappointment for Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain has a World Cup after the IPL and a loss at the Indian Premier League would do a lot of damage to his confidence. We may expect some fightback from them as the series progress, but the early damage shows that things might go irreparable for them.

 #3 Lack of experienced Indian players

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

The team has a lack of experienced Indian talents. Apart from a few, most of their Indian players are largely inexperienced. Players for whom they went in the auctions are talented ones. However, when it comes to IPL these players are yet to do something noteworthy.

When compared to other IPL teams, the RCB side lacks Indian experience. It is good to build young talents but still when it comes to a competition like IPL it is tough to rely on these individuals.

The likes of Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Dube, and Prayas Ray Barman among the rest are talented young people. However, it would take a considerable amount of time for them to get accustomed to the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli enjoys the support of an experienced side when it comes to International cricket. His success in international cricket is due to the experience of players like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan, to name a few.

Thus, it is evidently clear that Virat Kohli-led RCB lacks the experience to consolidate his masterclass batting and leadership. If they had bought players like Pujara and Tiwary in the auctions things could've been a little different.

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. An enthusiastic sports observer and writer. Also a passionate storyteller and poetry writer. Quite a traveler who loves adventures.
