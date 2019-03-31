IPL 2019: 3 surprise omissions by teams in the first week

Some of the match-winners of last year's IPL were missing in action in the first week of IPL 2019

The 12th edition of IPL is entering into its second week. There were enough action and controversy in the first week of IPL 2019 to keep everyone on the toes with a match going to the Super Over, a no-ball controversy and a 'mankading' dismissal.

The beauty of IPL is the pace at which the tournament moves. Sometimes it seems like the tournament has just now started and at the blink of an eye, one would find the tournament reaching the halfway stage. For an ardent cricket fan, depression will slowly set in at the halfway stage and before realizing what is happening, the tournament would be over and out. One will have to wait for another year for the next IPL feast.

With the 12th edition of IPL just a week old, there have been some surprise selections and omission of players by teams. A team like CSK has so far played with only three overseas players. A team like RCB has been denied the services of players like Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile. While Mumbai Indians are without Jason Behrendorff, CSK is going to miss Lungi Ngidi and David Willey for the entire season.

There have been surprising selections by teams like the selection of Navdeep Saini (RCB), Keemo Paul (DC), Rashikh Salam (MI), Sarfraz Khan (KXIP) and Hardus Viljoen (KXIP). There have been some notable omissions too and let us look at three of them in the first week of IPL 2019.

#3 Ishan Kishan(MI)

Ishan Kishan - A decent success in last year's IPL is yet to find a place in the team

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper was a reasonable success in last year’s IPL. Ishan Kishan scored 274 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 150. He was also safe behind the wickets with 9 catches and 2 stumpings. His innings of 62 against KKR at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2018 enabled Mumbai Indians to beat KKR by a massive margin of 102 runs.

In IPL auction 2019, Mumbai traded Quinton de Kock from RCB and de Kock with his big reputation as a quality international player, straight away walked into the team. That dented Kishan’s chances in Mumbai who had otherwise done nothing wrong in last year’s IPL.

Now Kishan will have to wait for his chances in the second half of the tournament when de Kock leaves the Mumbai squad for World Cup preparations.

