IPL 2019: 3 things CSK should have in order to win the tournament

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.51K // 06 May 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings have a chance to win this year (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Indian Premier league 2019 is heading towards a conclusion. As usual Chennai Super Kings have made it to the playoffs. It just looks like a matter of time before the three-time IPL champions add fourth to their trophy cabinet.

The fact that CSK will play qualifiers instead of eliminator would give them some hope. In case if CSK loses a match they would get another opportunity to qualify for the finals. However, they cannot be complacent. The team has to give their best.

Winning the first qualifiers and getting straight to the finals is the best approach for CSK. The players are a bit aged and competing in three high-pressure matches would make them fatigued and minimize their chances of winning.

Under Dhoni's guidance, the team is big-time favorites to win the finals this year. All they need to do is to get their strategy right and give their best. These are the three things CSK should keep in mind during the remaining matches.

#3 Exceptional bowling

Bowlers will play a key role (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

The bowling department of Chennai Super Kings looked solid throughout the group stage. They won some of their matches through good bowling performances. Thus, bowling is a key for CSK if they want to win the playoffs and finals.

Actually, Chennai's batting department is not what it was like in the previous season. Rayudu and Watson, who had been in a top-class form last season, are struggling to find form this year. Kedar Jadhav's performance is mediocre in the season.

Their all-time highest run scorer Suresh Raina wasn't being consistent in the initial stages of the tournament. Although Dhoni can bat and score crucial runs for them still there needs to be somebody who lays the groundwork for Dhoni to finish off the innings.

Thus, a lot depends on their bowling. They have the genius of MS Dhoni to use the bowlers well. However, the bowlers should keep in mind that the margin of error is to be very low.

1 / 3 NEXT