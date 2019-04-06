IPL 2019: 3 Things which Chennai Super Kings must do if they want to beat Kings XI Punjab

Ambati Rayudu gets castled. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Chennai Super Kings are set to take on the Kings XI Punjab for a home game on April 6th at 4:00 pm. However, all is not well with the Yellow Army and they come off a loss to the Mumbai Indians which highlighted their inability to bowl at the death and with Punjab's power hitters to face, CSK have a bit of a problem right ahead of them.

Also, the side's star all-rounder DJ Bravo has been ruled out for 2 weeks due to a hamstring injury further adding to the side's problems. With a lot of things to consider ahead of this game, the think-tank will go all-out to resolve their issues and here are 3 things which CSK must do to beat the Kings XI Punjab.

#3 Play their reserve Overseas Players

Mitchell Santner can do better on a dew-less evening here at Chepauk. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

CSK have started a trend this season- not playing 4 overseas players in every game. Only in 1 match have the CSK played their 4th overseas player when they played Mitchell Santner on a dewy night against Rajasthan Royals. Now with DJ Bravo ruled out, CSK are bound to replace him with another overseas player.

CSK have to start considering options to replace their Indian pace bowlers who have all been poor barring Deepak Chahar.

What CSK must do is play Scott Kuggeleijn or Mitchell Santner instead of DJ Bravo though the former will be preferred due to his pace bowling ability. MS Dhoni needs to make some changes to the side and should not stick to his bedrock policy of sticking to the same team combination. Their overseas players will bring quality to the side and this is when CSK use them.

