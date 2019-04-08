IPL 2019: 3 Changes which RCB should make in order to win their next game

Virat Kohli has to work on his captaincy (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's tournament has taken a turn for the worse as they have lost six games in a row and their hopes of making the playoffs seem highly unlikely. Their morale is really down and the players, which the side backed even after several poor performances have continued to let them down.

The side recently lost to the Delhi Capitals as neither their batting or their bowling was able to deliver under pressure and their inability to bowl in the power-play has cost them in their recent matches

Kevin Pietersen accurately summarized RCB's state after their loss to KKR,

" After a point of time in T20 cricket, if you have lost games continuously, you learn to lose games"

Their Indian Premier League campaign could virtually finish If they fail to win their next game. Let us take a look at three changes which RCB need to make if they want to get a win under their belt against Kings XI Punjab.

#3 Marcus Stoinis should open the batting

Marcus Stoinis is a destructive batsman and should be used to his full potential (Image Source- BCCI/IPLT20.com)

RCB have constantly been left to rue their slow starts and not in a single match have their opening combination looked dominant against the opposition bowling. This comes despite having few of the best batsmen in the world in their team and they desperately need a change in strategy.

The first change needs to come within their lineup as Marcus Stoinis must open the batting along with Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli should shift his preferred position at number three. Stoinis has been terrific with the bat at the top of the order in the T20 format in the past.

Also, they will be facing Kings XI Punjab at Mohali which is a great batting track where the ball will come on to the bat and is the ideal situation for this experiment.

