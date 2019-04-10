×
IPL 2019: 3 ways RCB can still qualify for the playoffs

Shashank Srivastava
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
862   //    10 Apr 2019, 11:56 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Despite never winning the prestigious IPL trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore are certainly amongst the most loved teams in the tournament, alongside MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI). Although they were never the hot favourites to win the tournament this time around, RCB's disastrous showings until now have been outrageously unexpected and have broken many hearts along the way. With 6 defeats in a row, this has undoubtedly been their worst start to the season in the history of the IPL.

So, can they qualify for playoffs?

As much as we may admire RCB, the possibility of them qualifying for the playoffs looks to be an unrealistic proposition. The odds are completely against them (and it appears that luck isn’t either!). The only other time when an IPL team (Delhi Daredevils) were in a similar situation back in 2013, they expectedly ended up at the bottom of the table (9th).

However, mathematically speaking, they can still make it through ‘comfortably’ by winning every single game (8) – In fact, they can still afford to lose one more game and yet qualify for the playoffs, should they end with an excellent Net Run Rate (NRR). As a matter of fact, Virat Kohli and Co. can certainly take inspiration from Mumbai Indians' performances back in 2014 where despite losing their first 5 games, they still ended up qualifying for the playoffs. 

Should they succeed to qualify for the playoffs, it will, without a doubt, be the greatest comeback in the history of the IPL, and knowing Virat’s love affair with records, the RCB fans can be up for some extravagant treat.

Here are the three ways RCB can still qualify for the playoffs this season:

#1 Virat Kohli – AB de Villiers Show


AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli
AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli

Up until now this season, the only two occasions RCB scored a massive total was when both the batting maestros clicked together (181 vs MI and 205 vs KKR). Despite the presence of few other quality hard-hitters such as Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis, RCB are still heavily reliant on Kohli and De Villiers for scoring a big total.

Though they are more than capable of winning games single-handedly, this IPL, especially considering the dicey scenario now, both batsmen need to perform together to score big or chase down any total. Not only they have the patience to build an innings, they also possess superlative powers to demolish the opposition with their exuberant power hitting. 

Without a doubt, they hold the key to RCB’s success and they have to deliver consistently game after game to ensure their team come out victorious in the upcoming matches. 

