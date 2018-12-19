IPL 2019: 3 weaknesses in the Chennai Super Kings squad

The Indian Premier League giants

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings headed into the IPL Auction with more than three-fourths of their job done, as the men in yellow decided to protract their philosophy of retaining most of the players; the core of the team.

With 23 players already in the squad, three released and two added, one can infer that Stephen Fleming's troops did not disturb the auctioneer too much. They recalled former fast bowler Mohit Sharma and snapped up the talented Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Although they won the title for a remarkable third time and have now decided to go into the next season with the same bunch of professionals, there are a lot of positives and the idea of organization within the squad.

However, there are a few places where the team could have been more balanced and probably, better in terms of quality. On that note, let's take a look at three areas where the Chennai Super Kings team is incomplete.

#1 The absence of an experienced foreign fast bowler

Can they rely on Lungi Ngidi for the entirety of the campaign?

By foreign fast bowler, we refer to a speedster and not Dwayne Bravo. No disrespect to the former West Indies all-rounder, but after having released Mark Wood, CSK are now left with only Lungi Ngidi and David Willey.

Firstly, to mention, there will be questions over the availability of Willey, who might earn a place in the squad that will host the World Cup next year. Next, it is not largely necessary to have a veteran fast bowler in your ranks, but can they rely on Lungi Ngidi for the entirety of the campaign?

Here, there are no questions over the bowler's prowess, as he is one of the brightest emerging prospects in world cricket. The 22-year-old is someone who can repeatedly hit the deck hard, generate pace, bowl toe-crushing yorkers and utilize variations as well.

But, can someone who has recorded just around 50 T20 appearances be used for 14 matches on the trot? Mumbai Indians bought Lasith Malinga for Rs. 2 Cr and it is safe to say that he will not feature as regularly as he used to a few years back.

His presence albeit, is bound to help youngsters bloom. Thus, should Chennai too, have gone for a Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson or a Morne Morkel?

