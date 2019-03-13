IPL 2019: 4 all-time batting records that could be broken this season

Virat Kohli

With Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, the entire nation is getting ready to get into the groove of some exciting cricket. On 23rd March 2019, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will host the inaugural game between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With exciting T20 players from across the globe playing the league - Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Steve Smith, Lasith Malinga, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and many more - this IPL edition promises to be bigger, better and more entertaining than ever before. Also considering the fact that it will be the last cricketing event before the marquee ICC World Cup 2019, it will be the perfect warm-up for fans as well as players.

Over the years, the cash-rich league has witnessed some incredible performances by players that have amazed the spectators and gone on to create history. Yet, just like every other record, these records will also eventually be broken.

Here's a look at four all-time IPL records that could be broken this year:

#1 Leading run scorer

Suresh Raina

With 172 innings (most IPL innings by any player), Suresh Raina proudly leads the run-scoring chart with 4,985 runs, at an average of 34.37. Though the CSK player is once again likely to play an integral role for the team with his batting, considering his recent form it appears doubtful for the 32-year-old player to sustain his ranking at the top of the chart. Especially given the fact that the forever in-form Virat Kohli is just 37 runs away.

In just 155 Innings, the RCB captain has amassed 4,948 runs at a respectable average (38.35). Even if he chooses to skip a few games for managing his workload ahead of the World Cup, considering his sublime form, Kohli is likely to end up with the numero uno spot by the end of the season.