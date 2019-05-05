IPL 2019: 4 players whom RCB could release after IPL 2019

IPL 2019 turned out to be a disastrous one for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team totally lost its plot in the first half of the season losing 6 matches in a row and a fruitful second half was never going to be enough to turn the things around.

The men in red have some serious thinking to do in terms of the balance of their squad. They have quite a few holes to plug in, especially in their bowling attack.

This season, there were quite a few good names who didn't perform up to the expectations which brought about their downfall.

Here are 4 players that the Bangalore franchise would let go off after this season.

#4 Heinrich Klassen

The South African wicket-keeper batsman, Heinrich Klassen was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a backup foreign batsman in 2019. Throughout the season, Klassen did not get a significant role to play and featured in only 3 games. He floundered miserably with the bat scoring only 9 runs in 3 games.

Looking at the composition of their squad, the Royal Challengers need to strengthen their overseas fast bowling by manifold. Hence, an overseas wicket-keeper batsman is not real need of the hour for the Bangalore based franchise which is why Klassen could be shown the exit doors after the 2019 season.

#3 Pawan Negi

The left-arm off-spinner, Pawan Negi who has been a part of the RCB side for several years now failed to make a noteworthy contribution in 2019. He played 7 games scoring just 9 runs with the bat and picked only 3 wickets at a disproportionately high economy rate of 9.14.

The RCB's move of preferring Pawan Negi over Washington Sundar in the first half of the season turned out to be a huge mistake. Negi does not add a lot to mix at the moment and Royal Challengers Bangalore have got better players possessing similar or better attributes.

