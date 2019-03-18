×
IPL 2019: 4 players who can help Rajasthan Royals break their 11-year trophy drought 

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Mar 2019, 03:12 IST

Rajasthan Royals in action
Rajasthan Royals in action

Back in 2008, cricket enthusiasts all around the globe got to witness a startling T20 league which went by the name of the Indian Premier League. The IPL enjoyed a great debut season as thousands turned up to support their favourite franchises and billions tuned it to watch the scintillating action in the IPL.

Ardent cricket followers remember the first season very well as the tournament was graced by some of the greats of the game. With all that being said, the first season was in itself a spectacle!

Rajasthan Royals can proudly claim to be the very first champions in the history of IPL as they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final to be crowned as the inaugural champions of this glorious cricket league.

Since then the franchise has failed to replicate their heroics from 2008, with that triumph remaining their only trophy in what is a pretty empty vault.

Royals will look to end their trophy drought in 2019 courtesy of their dynamic squad. Here we list down four men who can help the Royals win the IPL trophy in 2019.

#4 Steve Smith

Steve Smith will be returning to action in 2019
Steve Smith will be returning to action in 2019

The returning Steve Smith will add some much-needed stability to this vibrant unit. Smith will be expected to lead Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and the Australian does hold the right tools to take his side to the top and end their 11-year long wait for their second IPL title.

Smith is often reckoned amongst the best batsmen in the world and Rajasthan Royals' massive fanbase will be wishing to see the Australian return on a high and give the Royals a much-needed start off the blocks.


#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson in action
Sanju Samson in action
Sanju Samson is a vibrant batsman from Kerala, who has garnered a lot of appreciation over the years for his beautiful display of batting and with the ability to face some of the fiercest bowling attacks with ease.

Sanju has it all in his kitty to terrorise any bowling attack in the IPL and the Rajasthan side will bank on Sanju for some valuable runs at the top.

Royals will expect Samson to go all guns blazing as the top order batsman is one of the most technically sound batsmen in this RR setup. Sanju's range of shots is mightyly impressive as the dextrous batsman has impressed the cricket enthusiasts with his exquisite timing of the cricket ball.

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
