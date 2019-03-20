×
IPL 2019: 4 players who can win the Emerging Player Award this season

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
20 Mar 2019, 12:34 IST

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

The biggest league in the world is set to begin on 23rd March when CSK take on RCB. This season promises to bring more thrill and excitement than ever before. For the first time, it will serve one more purpose, that is, fixing the national squads for the upcoming world cup. Therefore, it provides an opportunity for every aspirant to perform and knock the doors for selection

IPL has served as the biggest platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent in front of the world. Every year, the Emerging Player Award is given to the player, who serves as the biggest challenger to the senior players. The criteria to win this award are as follows:

  1. Born after 1st April 1994
  2. Played less than 5 test matches
  3. Played in less than 25 IPL matches (as of the start of the season)
  4. Not previously won this award

The latest winner of this award was Rishabh Pant, who won it in 2018 for his 684 runs and being second on the list of top run getters. Over the last one year, many more such talents have emerged. Let us take a look at the players, who can win this award in the 2019 edition.

#4 Jofra Archer

BBL - Hurricanes v Renegades
BBL - Hurricanes v Renegades

Bowling constanly at 140+ clicks and that too with at a perfect line and length is what makes this player special. Jofra Archer was the find of Rajasthan Royals in 2018, where he took 15 wickets from just 10 games.

At a time when Rajasthan was struglling to conatain runs during death overs, it was he who came to the fore and helped them. If he continues to perform in the same manner in IPL 2019 as well, it won't be a surprise if he becomes the second foreigner after Mustafizur Rahman to win this award.

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
