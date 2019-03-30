IPL 2019: 5 decisions that Virat Kohli could make to change RCB's fortune

Virat Kohli is yet to add an IPL trophy to his kitty

After promising a better performance in this year's IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have yet again started the tournament with two straight losses. Even though the pitch conditions at Chepauk and the umpire's wrong decision in the following game can be stated as the reasons for the failures, Kohli would be aware of the fact that a few changes need to be made in the setup to achieve better results.

With 2 games behind them and 0 points against their name in the points table, RCB would be hoping to fix the issues before it becomes too late to address. As Kohli cleared before the start of IPL 2019, failures they suffered in the past seasons were mainly due to the bad decisions made and not the quality of players involved.

Hence we would like to list out the 5 decisions that Kohli could make to turn back his team's fortune.

#5. Retaining himself at no.3

Kohli is synonymous with no.3

All the RCB fans out there would be fuming at me after reading this. But, let me explain. After opening in the first IPL game, Kohli opted to come in at no.3 in the next match. This proved to be a fruitful decision and he ended up scoring 46 runs that comprised of 6 lovely boundaries.

Now that Moeen Ali has failed to play the opener role to perfection, Kohli might re-consider opening in the third game. In our opinion, we believe that it would be better if he retains his position at no.3 and not open the innings. A master class like Kohli does not require the leverage of field restrictions to score runs at the top.

He is a champion player who can pierce the gap between the fielders to perfection and score runs at ease at any given conditions. Instead, the opening slot could be handed to someone who can make use of the powerplay overs and give the team a good start that Kohli can continue with.

