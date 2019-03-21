IPL 2019: Players who could shockingly open the innings for each franchise

Big Bash League - Heat v Renegades

Over the past 11 years, we have seen different players open the batting for each IPL team. While the pair remained the same for the team throughout the season in most occasions, there were times when the management opts to pull out a surprise by sending an unexpected candidate to commence their innings at the top.

On 13th April 2017, in a match against Kings XI Punjab when Sunil Narine entered to open the innings alongside Gautham Gambir for Kolkata Knight Riders, nobody expected a brutal inning that was about to come from his bat. He ended up scoring a quick fire 37 in just 18 balls with 3 maximums thereby ensuring KKR would chase down the target of 171 with 8 wickets to spare.

Even an ardent Chennai Super Kings fan would not have expected Ambati Rayudu to don the opener role for the defending champions last season. He ended up being the highest run scorer for CSK and fourth highest overall in the season.

Let's have a look at the players who can shockingly open the innings for each franchise this year.

#1 Chennai Super Kings: Sam Billings

England v West Indies - 2nd Twenty20 International

Sam Billings is a promising young talent from England who is yet to prove his worth in the Indian Premier League. Scoring a mere 334 runs in 21 matches, he has played for both Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, and the Englishmen will be hoping to have a better outing this year where he can get his chances in the absence of Faf du Plessis and other overseas players somewhere down the line.

Although his average of 18.56 does not look good, his strike rate of 135.77 with which he hits the ball suggests that he has something to offer. With du Plessis likely to join the team late and Rayudu not looking in good touch, CSK's management could pull a surprise yet again by sending the England wicket-keeper to open alongside Shane Watson.

