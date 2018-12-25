IPL 2019: 5 deserving players who haven't got chances in international cricket

Shahbaz Nadeem is a truly deserving player for international chances

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided opportunities to many aspiring youngsters and veterans to prove themselves and get selected for the international matches. There have been many players like Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah who have got through directly to the national side due to IPL performances.

Most selectors, who thought that IPL performances shouldn't be considered, now take into account the performances clearly. Yet, there have been a bunch of cricketers who have deserved a chance in international cricket but haven't got it. It might be due to a variety of reasons like availability of better players or conditions not suiting their style of play.

Here are 5 deserving players who haven't yet got opportunities in international cricket:

(Note: The player must be uncapped and must have played a minimum of 30 IPL games.)

#5- Iqbal Abdulla ( Kolkata Knight Riders)

Iqbal Abdulla is a left-arm orthodox spinner and lower order batsman who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and later, RCB in the IPL. Iqbal revelled in the U-19 team as he finished as the third-highest wicket taker in the 2008 U-19 World Cup and was known for his energy and fielding efforts.

He won the 'Emerging Player'of the Tournament' in the 2011 season playing for KKR, picking up 16 wickets with a stringent economy of 6.10 and great bowling average.

With the arrival of Sunil Narine next season, Iqbal didn't get as many chances but still continued to maintain his consistency in the chances he got with an economy of 6.53 and picked up 4 wickets. He later switched sides to RCB and slowly faded away and wasn't part of the proceedings in IPL 2018. He continues to play in Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. Iqbal deserved a chance after his great performances and he will consider himself unlucky.

