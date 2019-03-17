×
IPL 2019: 5 Most important players for Mumbai Indians this year

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
44   //    17 Mar 2019, 18:02 IST

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

With the IPL less than a week away, the anticipation for the biggest Indian cricket festival has already started. Just like the previous years, this year's IPL will also be full of entertainment for cricket fans worldwide.

Mumbai Indians are one of the most followed teams in India and they ended last year in 5th position in the points table. This year, skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking for a better finish. Mumbai have a greatly balanced squad this year. Their opening combination may be the best this season, with Sharma and Quinton de Kock looking to give the 3-time IPL champions a solid start.

Their middle order is full of game changers and big hitters with the likes of Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard etc. They have a plethora of all-rounders in their side which gives them tremendous balance.

Their bowling department is also stacked with match winners. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behendroff, Adam Milne etc add firepower to their pace battery. They have brilliant spinners as well, with the young Mayank Markande leading the way.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 most important players for Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL:

#5 Mayank Markande

Enter caption
Enter caption

Mayank Markande was a revelation last year with his leg spinners bamboozling batsmen. The 21-year-old was key for Mumbai Indians last year and will continue to be this year. Leg spinners are always known as wicket takers and Markande clearly is one. The youngster has the ability to keep it tight in the middle overs and in T20 cricket, that phase is where a match is won or lost.

Markande will be looking to carry his good form on the domestic circuit in the IPL this year. The 21-year-old has a brilliant googly, one that can trick anyone. In this era of cricket, no batsman seems to be able to read wrist spinners and Markande looks like another great talent coming out of the Indian spin battery.

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
