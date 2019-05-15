IPL 2019: 5 overseas players CSK might retain next season

Shane Watson played the finals with an injury and scored 80 runs (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Chennai Super Kings were unsuccessful in seizing their fourth IPL trophy, as they lost by just one run against Mumbai Indians. The end result would've been disappointing for the captain MS Dhoni and the team management, especially after last season's glorious comeback victory.

The team that defied all the odds throughout the season ironically fell one inch short. They dominated almost every other team except Mumbai Indians; MI literally proved to be that one unbeatable team for CSK.

The CSK team management has always believed in retaining the core players. However, after their loss against Mumbai Indians in the final, we might expect some big changes.

Their head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We do understand that we are an ageing team. So at some point, we just have to look at recreating the side, obviously, MS as well."

They may not recreate the side totally by the next season itself, but a few of the players might find the exit door. However, many of their players stand a good chance of being retained too, for at least one more season. Let us have a look at those players:

#5 Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner played well against Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Mitchell Santner may not face the exit door, at least till the next season is done. As Ravindra Jadeja is a key left-arm spin option, some think that Santner isn't needed in the team. There would even be a few suggestions for a good middle order overseas batsman to be bought in his place.

However, CSK didn't utilize Santner to his fullest potential in the IPL 2019 season. He played just four matches but showed a lot of positive signs with the bat and the ball. The Kiwi all-rounder is just 27 years of age, and so there is no need to let him go in order to recreate the side.

Moreover, Fleming might find it relatively easy to work with Santner as he is a fellow Kiwi cricketer.

