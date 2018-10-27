IPL 2019: 5 players KKR should rope in during trade window

KKR will commence the new season of IPL aiming the third title

One of the most popular T20 teams in the world, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), won their last Indian Premier League (IPL) title back in 2014 which was their second championship triumph. Since then they failed to make the final even once in spite of making it into the playoffs thrice. But, this time around KKR are keen to win the title of the most prestigious T20 league in the globe.

For the first time in the tournament's history, IPL authority introduced trade window for the teams to trade players with others. The newly introduced trade window is divided into two parts. One started right after the last edition of IPL had concluded, and another will start after the auction.

KKR finished the last season if IPL being number three on the table. They were mostly depended on the young guys during the previous edition of the IPL. Dinesh Karthik led his side on and off the field like a champion. But, they failed to achieve the ultimate goal- the trophy. KKR should bring some changes into their line-up if they want to lift the trophy for the third time in the history of IPL.

Since the trade window is still open for every team, KKR should jump into action to strengthen their armoury before the tournament begins. We have tried to sort out some names who could bring a new fortune for the KKR side this time around.

#5 Mayank Agarwal

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Despite his downfall, Mayank Agarwal has scored 628 runs in his last 10 innings till date with four fifties and a century to his name. If not for his performance in the previous IPL, KKR should consider him for his recent tremendous presence in the middle. Mayank Agarwal, the Karnataka-born right-handed batsman, played the previous edition of the IPL for Kings XI Punjab but he failed to grab the chances he was given as he scored 120 runs in 11 matches off 94 balls.

The right-handed batsman was picked by Punjab in the last IPL auction for ₹10 million. The inclusion of Mayank can surely increase the batting depth of KKR as he is an experienced player when it comes to the IPL.

