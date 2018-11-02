IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by Mumbai Indians

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5.78K // 02 Nov 2018, 09:30 IST

Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful teams in the IPL. They became the first team to win three IPL titles when they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the 2017 IPL final. Currently led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians would want to make a come back after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all the franchises to submit the list of traded and released players by mid-November. Mumbai Indians have already made their first trade as they signed Quinton de Kock from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They have already released a couple of prominent players, Akila Dananjaya and Mustafizur Rahman. Mumbai Indians have three more weeks to trim their squad and get ready for the 2019 auction, which is expected to happen mid-December in Goa.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players Mumbai Indians could release.

#5 Pradeep Sangwan

CLT20 2012 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Auckland Aces

Pradeep Sangwan is a forgotten man in the Indian domestic circuit at the moment. Pradeep Sangwan last played a competitive game in April and did not feature for Delhi in the 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sangwan has played only 39 IPL games so far and picked 35 wickets at an average of 33.57 and an economy rate of almost nine. He was never a consistent performer in the tournament and picked up more than 10 wickets in a season only during IPL 2010.

During the last five IPL seasons, Sangwan has played only 11 games and picked up six wickets. Mumbai Indians paid a lot of money (INR 1.5 crores) during the 2018 auction and might want to replace him with an in-form player for the new season.

