IPL 2019: 5 Players who could replace Mitchell Starc at KKR

Australia v South Africa - 1st ODI

Mitchell Starc was released by KKR ahead of IPL Auction 2019

The Trading window ahead of IPL 2019 is all set to end today and some teams are releasing players to accommodate the players which they would buy in next month's auction.

The teams who don't have enough money in the bank are looking to trade players to address the team's deficiencies before the trading window closes on 15th November. These teams are keen on buying the required players before the auction rather than relying on auction to get their players, where it might be more expensive.

Kolkata Knight Riders released Mitchell Starc to make way for another pacer who they are probably planning to buy in the auction. The fact that the Australian pacer might not be available for the entire duration of the tournament certainly made their choice a lot easier.

KKR don't have too many star bowlers to choose from in the Auction but they do have a lot of options.

Here is a look at five players who could replace Mitchell Starc in KKR:

#5) Mark Wood

Mark Wood was one of three players released by CSK

Mark Wood is one of those players who has been released by his team and will go back into the auction. He was released by CSK after he didn't have a great last year with the champions. He is looking for a new team this year and Kolkata might want to have a look at him.

Wood has the brilliant ability of bowling toe-crushing yorkers and this is one of the most important attributes for a fast bowler in the shortest format of the game. He has displayed that ability with England and he could do the same in the IPL as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders struggled with death bowling last year as Tom Curran and Vinay Kumar couldn't contain the batsmen in Starc's absence. The inexperienced duo of Prasidh Krishna and Shivam Mavi did their best but the lack of experience was visible. Mark Wood might be the ideal option to be the team's finisher with the ball.

