IPL 2019: 5 Players who RCB should sign in the auctions

RCB had a sorry run in IPL 2018 where they finished sixth in the points table

The IPL buzz is seeming to increase as the preparations have begun for yet another edition of the extravagant league. The Indian Premier League will be going into its record twelfth year. This time around, the IPL is set to take place much earlier than usual with a quadrennial event (World Cup 2019) on the cards.

The 2019 IPL Player Auction is said to have a fixed date of 16th December with Goa being the venue. This year, the auction isn't expected to be an arduous affair as the mega-auction took place last year, and no major restructuring will be needed.

Besides, this year, a franchise will be given a cap of three crores along with the balance left after last year's auction. Thus, the franchises will have to spend judiciously while filling up their voids for the 2019 IPL. Moreover, a trading window will also precede the 2019 IPL Auction wherein any two franchises would strike a deal while trading players of their choices. Hence, the 2019 IPL Auction isn't expected to include a lot of players who were bought by any of the franchises in the mega auctions last year.

Thus, this year's auction is expected to feature a lot of unsold players from the 2018 IPL Auctions. Besides that, 2019 IPL Auction will also include those replacement players who were recruited by the franchises after the auctions.

Hence, after being through the details of 2019 IPL Auctions let us look at five players that Royal Challengers Bangalore should sign in the 2019 IPL Auctions.

Thus, the RCB management will look to instil some changes in their squad in the 2019 IPL Auctions. Besides, Bangalore would also want to make the due additions pending IPL 2019's probability to shift out of India.

So, here are five players that RCB should eye in the coming 2019 IPL Auctions.

#1 Rajneesh Gurbani: Status in IPL 2018 Auctions - Unsold

Rajneesh Gurbani has had a decent run in domestic cricket in the recent past

Rajneesh Gurbani, a young prodigy from Vidarbha, has been on an exponential curve in the scheme of domestic cricket. Gurbani happens to be one of those cricketers who are equally competent with the white as well as the red cherry. Although Rajneesh doesn't hold his expertise in pace, he does have that uncanny ability to nip the ball off the pitch and move the ball in the air as well.

Riding on the back of some excellent performances, Gurbani has become a regular affair in the Vidarbha side, irrespective of the format. In T20s, the Vidarbha pacer has grabbed 13 wickets at an average of 26.07, strike-rate of 20.30, and an economy of 7.70.

In Gurbani, RCB would get a decent fast bowler in their fast bowling camp. Besides, Gurbani could also become a viable option for RCB in IPL 2019 where he would be asked to fill up the void of a non-overseas bowler besides Umesh Yadav. Barring Umesh, RCB lacks a quality non-overseas bowler who could regularly give Bangalore four overs without leaking runs.

Thus, with umpteen qualities up his sleeve, Rajneesh Gurbani calls for a good option for RCB for IPL 2019. Moreover, acknowledging the fact that IPL 2019 might move outside India, an addition of decent fast bowler without hindering the overall combination will come up as the uppermost priority for RCB is in the coming IPL auctions.

In addition to that, Rajneesh Gurbani wasn't part of any of the franchises last year which makes his acquisition a possible task for RCB in the IPL 2019 Auctions.

