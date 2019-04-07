×
IPL 2019: 5 players who are responsible for RCB's poor start to the season

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.25K   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:24 IST

RCB has once again failed to get a good start to IPL
RCB has once again failed to get a good start to IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore have once again failed to get off to a good start in their Indian Premier League season. But unlike the previous editions, Kohli and his men have lost 5 out of the 5 games they have played so far in IPL 2019. The management is still in a confusion regarding their perfect playing 11 which can provide them their first win.

Somehow the main man responsible behind this is their captain, Virat Kohli. He has so far not yet proved himself as a good IPL captain pertaining to his questionable playing XI selections. He could not find the perfect team which could help them in qualifying for the playoffs.

With the inclusion of Marcus Stoinis and Tim Southee, the team had been looking good on the paper but still; they found a way to lose their last game. 

In this article, we will have a look at the 5 players who are responsible for the RCB’s poor start to Indian Premier League 2019. They are as follows:

#5 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav had failed for RCB in the first 4 matches of IPL 2019.
Umesh Yadav had failed for RCB in the first 4 matches of IPL 2019.

Umesh Yadav has got a very reputed name in Test match cricket. But this fast bowler has failed to deliver when it comes to T20s. He has been constantly facing troubles in getting the perfect line and length. This has been one of the most common problems for him over the last few years. Even for the Indian T20I team, Yadav could not deliver the goods when asked to bowl the most important over of the match.

Umesh Yadav has so far bagged just 2 wickets in the 4 matches of Indian Premier League 2019. He was even smashed for 40 runs in just 3.5 overs against the Rajasthan Royals side in Jaipur. So referring to his recent form, he was dropped from the playing XI as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score 2019, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap, and fantasy tips.

1 / 5 NEXT
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
