×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for RCB

Nikhil Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
72   //    23 Mar 2019, 16:46 IST

Parthiv Patel
Parthiv Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore start every season of the IPL as the clear favorites of winning the trophy but somehow they lose their way in between and end up exiting the tournament empty-handed. They have had their share of problems every season which they try to rectify but somehow the pieces do not fall into place.

Like the previous seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore boasts of a strong line-up and again start as the favorites to win the trophy this season. But for that to happen, RCB would have to field in the best possible combination. With the difficulty level getting raised every season, the Royals cannot afford to commit even the slightest of mistakes.

Opening combination would remain a worry for the side. They have traded out Quinton de Kock and released Brendon McCullum. Having a good start at the top is very necessary and this is an area where RCB needs to work on. In this article, we will look at the players who could open the innings for RCB.

#1 Parthiv Patel

He is the front-runner for the opening slot. Parthiv has a lot of experience of playing as an opener in the IPL and has the ability of giving solid start to the team. He is not that kind of player who can start smacking from the very first ball. Instead he has the ability of sticking around and keeps the scoreboard ticking.

And once he gets off to a good start, he can change gears and can the take apart the opposition bowling.

Last season, Parthiv played 6 matches scoring 153 runs at a decent strike rate of 140.36 with a highest score of 53. RCB would want him to give them a good start at the top which will ultimately help the team in posting big scores.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis Shimron Hetmyer
Marcus Stoinis Shimron Hetmyer

Royal Challengers Bangalore traded middle order batsman Mandeep Singh to Kings XI Punjab for Marcus Stoinis during the transfer window. This could prove to be a very smart by the RCB considering the form that Stoinis is in.

Stoinis has been in an excellent form, scoring heavily in the Big Bash League. He has been in great batting touch and could be prove to be a good option for the opening slot considering that he was given a chance to open for the Australian team in the recently concluded series against India.

Advertisement

He can take the team to a flier with his explosive batting and this is what the team expects him to do if he is given a chance to open.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

 RCB bought the explosive West Indies batsman in the auction earlier this year. This buy can considered to be the best buy of the whole season because Hetmyer has been phenomenal with the bat scoring decently across all the formats.

Shimron Hetmyer could prove to be the X-factor in the side and can provide support to Kohli and Ab de Villiers at the top order. He is also a good option for the opening slot as he possesses the batting firepower which would be essential in providing a quick and solid start to the team.

If he gets going, he could take the game away from the opposition single handedly.

#4 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar opening the innings would be a surprise for many because he is considered to be bowling all-rounder who can also bat. But Sundar has the experience of batting at the top most position. He has opened for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. He has also opened a few times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In fact, Sundar scored his maiden first class hundred when he opened for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. He has the poise, balance and a distinctive quality that openers must possess. He may not be the first choice opener but he can be promoted to the opening slot if any of the regular openers is either unfit or out of form.

#5 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been among the brightest young talents in the Karnataka domestic circuit. Padikkal has been a sensation in the Karnataka cricket circuit and is now considered to be the next big thing. The left hander had a great U-19 Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

The left hander scored 183 runs in the four matches that he played at a decent average of 45.75 with a top score of 121 against the United Arab Emirates. Devdutt has been a prolific run scorer for Karnataka in all the age categories.

He was awarded for his efforts when he was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This left handed youngster would be a surprise element for the rest of the teams which RCB can make use of in their favour by making him open the innings for them. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Parthiv Patel Shimron Hetmyer Leisure Reading
Nikhil Gupta
ANALYST
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who can help RCB win the title this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 RCB players who have never played against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB - Predicted overseas players for RCB in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How much the unavailability of players will affect RCB?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can Marcus Stoinis emerge as the biggest player for RCB?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us