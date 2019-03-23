IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for RCB

Parthiv Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore start every season of the IPL as the clear favorites of winning the trophy but somehow they lose their way in between and end up exiting the tournament empty-handed. They have had their share of problems every season which they try to rectify but somehow the pieces do not fall into place.

Like the previous seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore boasts of a strong line-up and again start as the favorites to win the trophy this season. But for that to happen, RCB would have to field in the best possible combination. With the difficulty level getting raised every season, the Royals cannot afford to commit even the slightest of mistakes.

Opening combination would remain a worry for the side. They have traded out Quinton de Kock and released Brendon McCullum. Having a good start at the top is very necessary and this is an area where RCB needs to work on. In this article, we will look at the players who could open the innings for RCB.

He is the front-runner for the opening slot. Parthiv has a lot of experience of playing as an opener in the IPL and has the ability of giving solid start to the team. He is not that kind of player who can start smacking from the very first ball. Instead he has the ability of sticking around and keeps the scoreboard ticking.

And once he gets off to a good start, he can change gears and can the take apart the opposition bowling.

Last season, Parthiv played 6 matches scoring 153 runs at a decent strike rate of 140.36 with a highest score of 53. RCB would want him to give them a good start at the top which will ultimately help the team in posting big scores.

Royal Challengers Bangalore traded middle order batsman Mandeep Singh to Kings XI Punjab for Marcus Stoinis during the transfer window. This could prove to be a very smart by the RCB considering the form that Stoinis is in.

Stoinis has been in an excellent form, scoring heavily in the Big Bash League. He has been in great batting touch and could be prove to be a good option for the opening slot considering that he was given a chance to open for the Australian team in the recently concluded series against India.

He can take the team to a flier with his explosive batting and this is what the team expects him to do if he is given a chance to open.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

RCB bought the explosive West Indies batsman in the auction earlier this year. This buy can considered to be the best buy of the whole season because Hetmyer has been phenomenal with the bat scoring decently across all the formats.

Shimron Hetmyer could prove to be the X-factor in the side and can provide support to Kohli and Ab de Villiers at the top order. He is also a good option for the opening slot as he possesses the batting firepower which would be essential in providing a quick and solid start to the team.

If he gets going, he could take the game away from the opposition single handedly.

#4 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar opening the innings would be a surprise for many because he is considered to be bowling all-rounder who can also bat. But Sundar has the experience of batting at the top most position. He has opened for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. He has also opened a few times in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In fact, Sundar scored his maiden first class hundred when he opened for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. He has the poise, balance and a distinctive quality that openers must possess. He may not be the first choice opener but he can be promoted to the opening slot if any of the regular openers is either unfit or out of form.

#5 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been among the brightest young talents in the Karnataka domestic circuit. Padikkal has been a sensation in the Karnataka cricket circuit and is now considered to be the next big thing. The left hander had a great U-19 Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

The left hander scored 183 runs in the four matches that he played at a decent average of 45.75 with a top score of 121 against the United Arab Emirates. Devdutt has been a prolific run scorer for Karnataka in all the age categories.

He was awarded for his efforts when he was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This left handed youngster would be a surprise element for the rest of the teams which RCB can make use of in their favour by making him open the innings for them.

