IPL 2019: 5 players who might be playing for the last time

It's the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League this year and it is all set to kick off on 23rd March. The most popular T20 league in the world is going ahead this year as per schedule despite the Indian General Elections and the World Cup taking place soon.

It is a surprise that BCCI decided to keep the tournament in India itself this time as the 2009 edition took place in South Africa while the 2014 edition was played in UAE – both because of the general elections.

More than anything, this year's IPL might be the ideal one for the youngsters as many senior players will be rested ahead of the World Cup. A few International stars, like Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc pulled out of the auctions to concentrate on the World Cup while there are suggestions that Indian players might be rested here and there during the tournament.

The move to rest players will also benefit a lot of cricketers who are in the final stages of their career. For many, this might be their last outing in the IPL and thus, we take a look at 5 such players who might just be playing in the league for the last time:

#5 – Harbhajan Singh

For many, it was a surprise to see CSK retaining Harbhajan Singh ahead of the 2019 IPL Auctions. The legendary spinner was one of the hot favourites to be dropped by the IPL title holders as he wasn't really effective for them.

Moreover, with so many good players in the auction available for grabs, fans expected CSK to shuffle things up. However, he was retained, but this might just be the final season for him.

The Turbanator got to play a lot of games last year after Kedar Jadhav's injury and with the all rounder fit this time around, it won't be a surprise to see him take his place back in the starting XI. Harbhajan has had a good run in the IPL but all good things must come to an end, and this might just be the last time we see the legendary spinner in the Indian Premier League.

