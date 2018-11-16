×
IPL 2019: 5 players who were not expected to be retained by their teams, but were retained anyway

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
524   //    16 Nov 2018, 01:27 IST

The Indian Premier League fever has started as all the teams have announced the list of players they have retained and released for the upcoming seasons.

There have been plenty of surprises with the in's and out's of each team. While it is still possible for many teams to buy back their released players in the auction, it could be the end of the road for certain players in their IPL 2018 teams.

On that note, here is a list of five players who were expected to be released but were eventually retained by their teams.

#5 Stuart Binny

Binny will play IPL 2019 for RR
Binny will play IPL 2019 for RR

Stuart Binny was impressive when he started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals. He got into the Indian team after that and was part of the national setup for some time.

However, the Karnataka all-rounder has been disappointing in the last three seasons of the IPL. He was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 edition but he failed to produce any good performances for the team. In fact, his failure was one of the reasons for RR to lose the knockout match against KKR in IPL 2018.

It was expected that RR would release him and go for a younger all-rounder. However, the Jaipur based franchise has decided to stick with the veteran.

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
