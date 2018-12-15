IPL Auction 2019: 5 players with shocking base prices

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 15 Dec 2018, 13:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL auction 2019 is scheduled on December 18 this year

It is that time of the year again when the IPL teams shop for the biggest stars in T20 cricket and add them as recruits to make their squad star-studded in a bid to win the glittering IPL trophy. The IPL auction 2019 is set to be held on December 18 at Jaipur. This time around, 346 players will go under the hammer and hope to be picked by any of the franchises.

As the list of base prices of the players is out, there are some big surprises as few of them have set their base prices incredibly high above their likelihood of getting picked. Also, some players were very modest to underprice themselves.

The base price plays a decisive factor in getting picked and it is always advisable for players to set their base price little below their standards to make sure they are not ignored at the auction.

Let us take a look at five players with shocking base prices at the IPL auction 2019.

#5 Corey Anderson (2 crores)

The red-hot Corey Anderson, who was once the fastest century-scorer in ODI cricket has turned ice-cold and isn't the most sought-after all-rounder in T20 cricket anymore. After a prolonged period of injuries and inconsistency, Anderson finds himself out of the reckoning from the New Zealand team.

In the IPL too his performances have been lackluster. After a torrid season with the RCB last season, his chances of getting picked have been already dented. In such circumstances, Corey has set his base price at a whopping 2 crores.

The franchises are unlikely to spend a huge amount on someone who has not made any impact in recent times. Anderson had only one good season in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians where his 95 off 44 balls took Mumbai through to the playoffs and hasn't shone at all after that.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement