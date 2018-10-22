IPL 2019: 5 transfers that could happen in the trade

Chennai Super Kings

The mid-season transfer window for the IPL teams was introduced by the Indian Premier League Governing Council in the year 2018. The teams can buy and sell the uncapped players or those who have not played more than two games by the mid-stage of the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the last dates for retaining and releasing the players are November 15, 2018. With the last date is just around the corner, the IPL franchises are keenly planning on buying and selling the players in the auction.

The wicketkeeper-batsman from South Africa, Quinton De Kock is all set to become the first transfer of 2019 IPL. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last IPL auction for Rs. 2.8 crore and scored 201 runs in 8 games at a decent average of 124.

The three-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians has released Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dhananjaya to buy the former RCB player, De Kock. As the franchises are looking to strengthen the team before the 2019 IPL, we can expect a few more transfers from the IPL franchises before the auction takes place in December.

Here are the five transfers that could happen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) trade ahead of the auction.

#5 Manoj Tiwary to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary is one of the experienced players in the Indian Premier League. The middle-order batsman has an ability to build the partnership and accelerate the innings in the death overs. In the last edition of Indian Premier League, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a fee of Rs. 1 crore.

He managed to play five games and scored just 47 runs at an average of 15.86. However, he can get back his form if he plays at middle-order for 4-5 matches. In his IPL career, he has scored 1695 runs in 98 games with a strike-rate of 120.

Though Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a good batting line-up, they lack an experienced batsman who can bat at middle-order. Along with Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Mandeep Singh, Tiwary could strength RCB's middle-order.

