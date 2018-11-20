IPL 2019 Auction: 5 released uncapped Indian cricketers the franchises must target

Mayank Dagar

The Indian Premier League is arguably the best cricket league in the world, with almost all international stars gracing the annual T20 extravaganza. Quality cricket combined with astronomical price tags, golden opportunities, glitz, and glamour make it one of the biggest sports festivals.

The Indian summer has been made extra special with the arrival of the IPL a decade ago, with fans thronging the stadiums to catch a glimpse of superstars of world cricket. From the legendary Shane Warne leading his side to glory at the inaugural edition to 2009 IPL Emerging player, Rohit Sharma evolving as one of the best skippers, the league has seen it all.

Many uncapped Indian cricketers have made their mark in the league over the years and some of them have gone onto becoming Team India regulars. The IPL is a perfect platform for young Indian cricketers to share the dressing room and rub shoulders with the legendary players.

Let us now look at five uncapped Indian players who were part of various franchises last season, but have been released ahead of this year's auctions. These talented players can be valuable buys for the franchises at the 2019 IPL auctions.

Tajinder Singh Dhillon

Tajinder, who had a base price was INR 20 lakhs was eventually bought by the three-time winners, Mumbai Indians at the 2018 IPL auctions for INR 55 lakhs with inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, too, showing interest in a bid to acquire his services.

A hard-hitter of the ball, Tajinder is predominantly a batting all-rounder who can also chip in with crucial contributions with the ball occasionally. The 26-year-old, who plays for Rajasthan in the domestic circuit made his T20 cricket debut against Madhya Pradesh in January 2017. So far, Tajinder has played 15 T20s in his career scoring 264 runs at a strike-rate of 152.60, with his highest score being 51.

He shot into the limelight when he whacked veteran Bengal pacer, Ashoke Dinda all over the park amassing 28 runs in one over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in March last year. A good run at the 2017-18 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament saw the Dholpur-born player finish with 198 runs in eight matches at an astonishing strike-rate of above 170. A useful off-spinner, Tajinder has so far scalped 15 T20 wickets at an economy of just 6.69 with his best figures being 4/25.

With 409 runs (in 8 matches at an average of 37.18 with his highest score being 134), 10 First-class wickets and 243 runs (in 14 matches with his highest score being 60*), 11 List A wickets his batting and bowling stats are equally good in other formats of the game.

An ideal T20 player who can hit all over the park with ease as well as contribute substantially with the ball, Tajinder is yet to unleash his best. Unfortunately, in a star-studded Mumbai Indians side, he did not get his well-deserved opportunity to don the Blue jersey for Rohit Sharma's men last season.

Having been released prior to the 2019 auctions, hopefully, the franchise owners will set their sights on the talented star once again.

