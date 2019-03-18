IPL 2019: 6 possible opening options for the Mumbai Indians

Will Rohit Sharma open the innings for Mumbai Indians this year?

After a disappointing season last year, Mumbai Indians has been able to form a strong and balanced squad for the 2019 IPL. Talking about Mumbai Indians' last year's performance, the batting let down the team on more than one occasion.

The team management kept tinkering the batting order but to little success. The poor performance of big stars like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard didn't help Mumbai Indians' cause either. They also experimented with the opening position before they settling with Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav.

Even though Evin Lewis had a decent debut season, the team management got in Quinton de Kock to provide solidity to the top order. Also, they bought the experienced Yuvraj Singh to strengthen the middle order.

This year too the team has a lot of opening batsmen at its disposal and it is going to be interesting to see with what combination the team eventually plays. Here are 6 batsmen who fit in as openers in Mumbai Indians' squad for this year's tournament:

#6 Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh has been rated highly by the cricket pundits in India. Singh, who plays for Punjab, has scored heaps of runs in domestic cricket. He was also the member of India's Under 19 World Cup squad that reached the finals in 2016.

The 20-year-old was also picked for the India A squad recently. Even though Mumbai Indians have a barrage of options for the opening slot, Anmolpreet can be used as a surprise weapon in the tournament.

#5 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan opens the batting for his state team

Ishan Kishan was a regular member of the Mumbai Indians' playing XI in IPL 2018. Kishan played some useful innings for the team. The youngster has been taking huge strides in domestic cricket and is leading Jharkhand at the young age of 20.

The wicket-keeper batsman played in the middle order throughout IPL 2018 but he opens the innings for his stateside and has scored big runs in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Considering his success as an opening batsman, it will be tempting for Mumbai Indians to try him at that position.

