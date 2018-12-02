IPL 2019: 8 players who could skip next season to prepare for the World Cup, thus harming their team's chances

There is a lot of uncertainty around the next season of the Indian Premier League.

The main concern is that the ICC World Cup 2019 is scheduled to start only a few days after the usual close of the IPL season. That could put a few players at risk of being less than 100% fit for the ICC's showpiece event, and thus could prompt them to skip all or part of the IPL.

If that does happen, the teams could be in for some real trouble. Let us have a look at the most valuable player for each team, who could seriously harm their side's fortunes if they decide to miss part of IPL 2019:.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli

RCB's chances would go down if Virat Kohli skips the event

Virat Kohli has been the face of not only his IPL side but also the country in the recent past. The absence of Kohli would be a loss for any team he is a part of, and RCB will have to face the brunt of it if the Indian captain skips the IPL to keep himself fit for the World Cup.

RCB do not have any domestic batsmen to replace him, which could mean they will have to endure yet another disappointing season next year. However, India's chances in England would increase if Kohli goes ahead with this decision.

Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is Mumbai Indian's lead bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of Mumbai Indians' bowling attack for some time now. However, the fast bowler from Gujarat has had a few injuries, and his fitness is of extreme importance to the Indian team.

If he decides to skip the IPL next year, MI have very few domestic bowlers to replace him, and this could affect the chances of the three-time champions. Also, if Rohit and Hardik are not available for some part of the tournament either, the team will have a very tough time next year indeed.

