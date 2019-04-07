IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph register the best bowling figures in IPL

Alzarri Joseph registers the best bowling figure in IPL history to surpass the record of Sohail Tanvir

What's the story?

Alzarri Joseph on Saturday, 6th April, registered the best bowling figures in IPL by any player against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

It was an amazing bowling performance the tall right-handed bowler from West Indies who ripped the backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line up.

The Background

In March 2019, Joseph was named in Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement for Adam Milne. He has played so far 9 Test matches with 25 wickets and 16 ODI matches( 15 innings) with 24 wickets.

He took 13 wickets in the ICC Under 19 World Cup with best figures of 4/30. Joseph was part of West Indies winning team which won the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in 2016. After his mother expired in the home Test series against England, he came and performed well for West Indies.

With 2019 World Cup coming up, Joseph has a chance to be in the 15 man squad for the prestigious tournament. If the conditions help the pace bowlers, he could be a major threat for other teams.

The heart of the matter

Joseph was simply sensational in his debut match for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He took 6/12 to break the backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad batting order to register an emphatic 40 runs win and was named the man of the match.

Defending the target of 137 runs to win, SRH openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow got SRH off to a flier adding 33 runs for opening wicket. Joseph struck by dismissing David Warner on his first ball in IPL.

He then dismissed Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul to finish with the best figures in IPL helping Mumbai Indians win the match by 40 runs to register their 3rd win of the tournament.

Sohail Tanvir was the previous holder of this record, and took best figures of 6/14 for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings on 4th May 2008.

What's next

Mumbai Indians registered their 3rd win of the tournament and are at number 4 in the points table. Their next match would be against Kings XI Punjab on 10th April at Mumbai.

