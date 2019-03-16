×
IPL 2019: Analysing whether Sourav Ganguly can change the Delhi Capitals' fortune

Rajarshi Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
318   //    16 Mar 2019, 10:21 IST

Ganguly is the advisory of the Delhi Capitals
Ganguly is the advisory of the Delhi Capitals

Sourav Ganguly has recently been appointed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise to serve the purpose of an advisory. If we look at the past track record of the Delhi based franchise, there is really not much to talk about.

Apart from a few individual performances, and, thrice managing to surpass the group stage, they have always been a paper tiger in the IPL. Despite having several world class players, strategists, coaches and other respective contributors, the Capitals have failed to live up to the expectation of its fans and supports.

However, the question which every cricket fan wants an answer to today, is whether Sourav Ganguly would be able to create history for DC by changing their previous history?

Let's consider some vital points and analyze each of them one by one.

Ganguly has a reputation of backing young talent. He has a vast cricketing experience and knowledge, which he can utilize for the franchise. As a captain and as an administrator, he has proved time and again, that he can build and execute strategies which puts him far ahead of anyone.

As an advisory, he will recognize and understand how to utilize the players, and most importantly, how to penetrate into the minds of the opposing team and foil their game-plan.

When Ganguly took over the captaincy of the Indian cricket team, he instilled courage and fearlessness among his teammates. Similarly, DC need him to establish a winning spirit in the squad as continuous failures must have let their morale down.

He can advise the coach and the captain about the strength and abilities of each player and how they can channelize their aggression towards a match winning contribution.

Besides, Ganguly can also analyse and guide the team about external factors like pitch behavior, climatic impacts, opposition's strength and weaknesses, player rotation and several other things. The best thing about Sourav Ganguly is that, he has not only played IPL, but also understands the nitty-gritty of the shorter format. Ganguly's brains will definitely come in handy for the Delhi Capitals.

Also, throughout his career, Ganguly has handled critics and flak very well. Therefore, he can show the path to his team on how to react in both victory and defeat. Ganguly's association with DC will provide the team and the management to overcome past defeats and look forward to a new start. History proves it that whenever Ganguly undertook any job, he made sure that he ends up on the winning side.

Therefore, this IPL is going to be a tough challenge not only for DC but for Ganguly as well. He can be the magician who can alter the fate of Delhi and usher a new ray of hope in the team.

Clearly, DC management has approached the right candidate for this job. Ganguly, can be the ex-factor, which DC needs to propel their way to the top of the league and win the trophy.

