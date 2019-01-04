IPL 2019: Analysis of the 4 most expensive buys

Mahin Bharadwaj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 32 // 04 Jan 2019, 02:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sam Curran

The world's biggest cricketing fiesta - the Indian Premier League - is just around the corner.

The teams have spent big money yet again at the auction. Some of it was handsomely spent while some was squandered away. Some buys were expected while others were shocking.

Will the players prove to be worth their weight in gold, or will the owners regret repeatedly raising those paddles? Here are the 4 most expensive buys at IPL 2019, and a look at what value they would bring to their respective teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jaydev Unadkat for INR 8.4 crore

Jaydev Unadkat

Once again the man has struck gold. For the second year in a row Jaydev Unadkat has been the most expensive Indian player to be sold in the auction.

Many have questioned whether this is an indicator of the scarcity of Indian fast bowlers or a testament to Unadkat's talent. While the Royals might have got him at a discounted price from 2018, the sum is still hefty.

With Unadkat not living up to the hype last year, the buy is risky. But in the auction it's not usually so much about the player as much as it is about what each team needs.

Nevertheless, Unadkat is still an experienced and talented campaigner who will certainly add to Rajastan's Indian bowling. Whether he is worth all that money is still to be proven.

Kings XI Punjab: Varun Chakaravarthy for INR 8.4 crore

An architect turned spinner has taken Indian domestic cricket by storm and made Preity Zinta break the bank. The Tamil Nadu mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, is said to have 7 variations and he has been granted a crore for each one.

Advertisement

Chakravarthy has proven to be an economical wicket-taker from what we have seen so far. His skills will surely be put to the test in the IPL, and it is still to be seen where he will find his place in Punjab's already spin-heavy bowling contingent.

This move by the Kings XI could possibly pay great dividends, but evidence of that will only be found in the months to come.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement